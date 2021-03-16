Sensex Up Over 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 15k

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets amid bets that a faster vaccination rollout and additional fiscal stimulus will help spur a faster economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 212 points, or 0.4 percent, to 50,607 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 61 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,990.

ONGC, HPCL and IOC were moving higher as oil prices fell for a third straight session on concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States.

GAIL India rose over 1 percent on news the government is not considering any proposal to bifurcate the state-owned gas utility.

ITC added 0.8 percent after announcing expansion of its food portfolio.

Tata Communications slumped 5.3 percent on stake sale news.

AU Small Finance Bank rallied 2.5 percent after it raised Rs 625.50 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

Adani Ports advanced 1.4 percent after it received the Letter of Intent from the Sri Lankan government to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) at the Colombo port.

