Sensex Up Over 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 12062

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday after falling in the past four sessions amid growing worries over the economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 225 points, or 0.55 percent, to 41,119, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,062.

Tata Motors slumped 4 percent after the boss of Jaguar Land Rover said the company doesn't have sufficient visibility regarding parts suppliers from China.

Jet Airways climbed 5 percent after Russian government-owned Far East Development Fund expressed interest in the bankrupt airline.

Hero MotoCorp dropped half a percent on news it has lined up an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five-seven years towards product development, new manufacturing facilities and network expansion.

HCL Technologies gained 0.7 percent, a day after it bagged an IT deal from New Zealand's Fonterra.

Yes Bank declined 1.3 percent on news it will cease to be a part of Nifty50 index from March 27.

Aurobindo Pharma soared 16 percent after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. drug regulator for its manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.