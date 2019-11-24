Sensex Up Over 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11969

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, mirroring firm cues from other Asian markets after China offered to raise penalties on intellectual property violations in an attempt to hammer out a mini trade deal with the United States.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 202 points, or half a percent, to 40,561 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,969.

Shares of Reliance Communications jumped nearly 7 percent. According to media reports, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group will likely make a bid for the RCom and its related companies.

Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.7 percent on reports it aims to become debt free in the three next years.

NTPC edged up half a percent on fund raising reports.

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 5.5 percent after its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions bagged a highway project in Telangana worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Unichem Laboratories rallied 3.7 percent after receiving the U.S. FDA approval for its Atenolol tablets.

Metal stocks surged, with Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rising 1-3 percent on optimism that Washington and Beijing would agree on a deal.

Titan Company gained 1.4 percent and Ultratech Cement added 1.1 percent on news of Sensex rejig.

