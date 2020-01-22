Sensex Up Over 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Above 12150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday despite weakness in Asian peers.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 230 points, or 0.56 percent, to 41,345, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,161.

SBI Life Insurance added 1.7 percent on reporting a 47.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Oil India advanced 1.5 percent after it moved Supreme Court seeking clarification/modification of its earlier AGR verdict.

Tata Motors rose half a percent after entering into the premium hatchback segment.

Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.8 percent after reiterating its FY20 guidance.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 1-3 percent after oil prices hit seven-week low.

Axis Bank rallied 3.2 percent as it reported strong long growth in the third quarter.

Asian Paints eased half a percent despite reporting a 20.5 percent growth in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

