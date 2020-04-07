Sensex Up Over 1,300 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 8,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from other global markets amid signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths in Europe.

Investors were also reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that all ministries must prepare "business continuity plans" post-April 14.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 1,333 points, or 4.83 percent, to 28,924 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 345 points, or 4.28 percent, at 8,429.60.

IndusInd Bank shares jumped as much as 15 percent, while ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 7-10 percent.

Bajaj Finance shares fell nearly 5 percent. The company said it has lost nearly 350,000 customers over the past 10 days. Bajaj FinServ dropped almost 2 percent.

Canara Bank rallied 3 percent after slashing its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) on loans and advances.

Godrej Consumers Products surged 5.7 percent. The company said it plans to introduce new products in the sanitizer category following a shift in consumer habits and preferences impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.