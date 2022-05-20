Markets

Sensex Up Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tops 16,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, mirroring gains in other Asian markets and U.S. stock futures as bond yields dipped and China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages for a second time this year to revive credit demand and prop up the economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,011 points, or 1.9 percent, to 53,804 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 306 points, or 1.9 percent, at 16,115.

Among the top gainers, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Steel and Tata Motors soared 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

HPCL rose over 1 percent despite reporting a 40 percent fall in Q4 profit.

Ashok Leyland jumped 4 percent as it reported a 274 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

Wipro added 1.5 percent after launching its new innovation studio at Austin in Texas, U.S.

Godrej Consumer Products tumbled 3.6 percent after reporting a marginal decline in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ended March.

