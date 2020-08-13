Sensex Up Over 100 Points; Nifty Tops 11,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, tracking gains in global equities. Investors also await the release of retail inflation data later in the day for more clarity on the monetary policy outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 110 points, or 0.29 percent, to 38,480.35 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 46 points, or 0.41 percent, at 11,354.

Metal and IT stocks surged, with Hindalco, JSW Steel, TCS and Wipro climbing 2-4 percent.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel fell about 2 percent and ITC lost 1 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied 2.5 percent. The company has appointed former deputy RBI governor Subhash Sheoratan Mundra as its non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

Aurobindo Pharma fell nearly 3 percent despite reporting a 23 percent jump in Q1 profit.

Tata Power Company jumped 2.4 percent on reporting a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Ashok Leyland edged down slightly as it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June.

NMDC rose over 1 percent after hiking iron ore rates.

Reliance Industries was little changed amid reports that it is engaged in an early-stage exercise to evaluate the possibility of investing in TikTok's India operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.