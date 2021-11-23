Markets

Sensex Up Over 100 Points; Nifty At 17,537

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday after various analysts and brokerage houses raised their projections for India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year, citing faster-than-expected recovery.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.2 percent, to 58,782 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,537.

ONGC soared 4.2 percent after crude oil prices rose sharply overnight.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2 percent after Moody's Investor Service revised its outlook to positive from stable, citing improving operating performance and credit metrics.

Sun Pharma, SBI Life and Adani Ports were up 1-2 percent.

TCS rose half a percent after extending a partnership with Swiss Re.

Zomato advanced 1.6 percent. Its subsidiary Zomato South Africa Proprietary has initiated the process of deregistration.

Srikalahasthi Pipes jumped 3.4 percent. NCLT has approved the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings.

Zee Entertainment rose over 1 percent on news that the merger talks with Sony Pictures are in the final stages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular