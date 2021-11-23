Sensex Up Over 100 Points; Nifty At 17,537

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday after various analysts and brokerage houses raised their projections for India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year, citing faster-than-expected recovery.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118 points, or 0.2 percent, to 58,782 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,537.

ONGC soared 4.2 percent after crude oil prices rose sharply overnight.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2 percent after Moody's Investor Service revised its outlook to positive from stable, citing improving operating performance and credit metrics.

Sun Pharma, SBI Life and Adani Ports were up 1-2 percent.

TCS rose half a percent after extending a partnership with Swiss Re.

Zomato advanced 1.6 percent. Its subsidiary Zomato South Africa Proprietary has initiated the process of deregistration.

Srikalahasthi Pipes jumped 3.4 percent. NCLT has approved the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings.

Zee Entertainment rose over 1 percent on news that the merger talks with Sony Pictures are in the final stages.

