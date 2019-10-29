Sensex Up Over 100 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 11,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday as Tata Motors extended gains from the previous session after reporting better-than-expected EBITDA earnings.

In addition, Asian markets hovered near a three-month high on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 113 points, or 0.29 percent, to 39,263 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,653.

Bharti Airtel tumbled 3.6 percent after deferring its Q2 results till November 14. Rival Vodafone Idea lost 4.8 percent.

Reliance Industries gained 1.4 percent after it decided to set up a new digital services company to act as an umbrella platform for all the Reliance-owned digital businesses.

Bharat Petroleum Corp fell over 1 percent after its investments in a gas block in Mozambique came under government scanner.

HPCL and IOC rose 1-2 percent as oil extended overnight losses on concerns about slower economic growth.

Infosys edged up slightly on news the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) sought information on the whistleblower complaint made against the company.

Tata Motors jumped 14 percent to extend gains after climbing nearly 18 percent in a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Sunday.

Dr Reddy's laboratories shed 0.7 percent after the drug major received four observations from the U.S. FDA for its facility at Srikakulam.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.