Sensex Up Over 100 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after the release of positive U.S. economic data and amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 113 points, or 0.28 percent, to 41,256 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,139.

Bharti Airtel gained 0.7 percent, a day after hinting at further tariff hikes.

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the popular supermarket chain DMart, soared 4.6 percent after it launched a qualified institutional placement to raise up to 4,098 crore.

IOC jumped 2 percent after it signed a pact to buy crude oil from Rosneft of Russia.

JSW Steel edged up slightly after it signed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador for three years.

DLF fell nearly 2 percent despite reporting a 24 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.