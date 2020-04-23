Sensex Up Over 100 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 9,235

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Thursday, as crude oil prices rebounded and the U.S. government promised more aid to cushion the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

Investors were also reacting to Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal's comments that most sectors of the Indian economy will be open by May 3.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 110 points, or 0.35 percent, to 31,489, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 49 points, or 0.53 percent, at 9,235.

Vodafone Idea shares soared 10 percent after reports that U.K.-based telecom major Vodafone Group has infused Rs 1,530 crore (or $200 million) into the debt-ridden company to help manage its operations.

Tata Steel rallied 2.7 percent after raising Rs. 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures.

ONGC jumped 3.6 percent on reports that it has asked the government to waive payment of oil cess and royalty amid a plunge in international oil prices to more than two-decade low.

TCS gained 2.2 percent after it was selected by Israel's Ministry of Finance to transform its banking sector by building a banking service bureau.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 11 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

Titan Company lost 3 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock to 'sell'.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.