Sensex Up 783 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 9,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street overnight after President Donald Trump said Americans might be getting to the top of the "curve" in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

Closer home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated the ongoing national lockdown will likely continue beyond April 14, with a decision expected after a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday.

The death toll from the virus surpassed 88,085 globally while the number of infections crossed 1.5 million. Closer home, the number of coronavirus cases reached 5,916, with 178 deaths.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 783 points, or 2.62 percent, to 30,677 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 251 points, or 2.87 percent, at 8,999.

Pharma stocks continued to rise, with Cipla surging as much as 14 percent. Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Tata Motors climbed 6-9 percent.

HDFC Bank rallied 3 percent on news the RBI has asked the bank to review two key board appointments.

