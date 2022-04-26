Markets

Sensex Up 740 Points; Nifty Tops 17,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks recovered from an early slide to close higher overnight, tracking a retreat in bond yields and amid Twitter's acceptance of Elon Musk's roughly $44 billion takeover bid.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 740 points, or 1.3 percent, at 57,318 to snap a two-session losing streak while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 220 points, or 1.3 percent, at 17,173.

Gains were seen across the board, with Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto climbing 2-3 percent.

Other Asian markets traded mixed this morning as Beijing expanded mass testing.

