Sensex Up 668 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday to extend sharp gains from the previous session after the government slashed the base corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 30 percent in a surprise move designed to woo manufacturers and revive private investment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 668 points, or 1.76 percent, to 38,682 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 228 points, or 2.03 percent, at 11,502.

Petronet LNG tumbled 2.6 percent after it signed a $7.5 billion agreement with Tellurian Inc.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.7 percent after expanding its voluntary recall for tablets used to control hypertension in the U.S.

Hero MotoCorp rose half a percent on reports it might see a reduction in its earlier-projected capex of Rs 1,500 crore for the current financial year.

Reliance Capital slumped 4 percent as CARE Ratings downgraded its Rs.17, 000 crore debt to default grade 'D' from stable 'BB' earlier.

Thomas Cook India fell over 1 percent as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to secure a rescue package from its lenders.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped half a percent after raising Rs. 500 crore via a bonds issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.