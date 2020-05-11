Sensex Up 570 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 9,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after the U.S. April jobs report came in better than expected and India began gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions across the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 570 points, or 1.80 percent, to 32,213, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 149 points, or 1.62 percent, at 9,401.

Reliance Industries rallied 2.3 percent as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate fixed May 14 as the record date for a rights issue.

ICICI Bank shed 0.7 percent after its quarterly profit came in below Street estimates because of higher provisioning for the coronavirus pandemic.

Godrej Properties and Wockhardt climbed about 2 percent ahead of their earnings.

Cipla rose 0.8 percent on receiving the Establishment Inspection Report from the U.S. FDA for its API manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bangalore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance advanced 1.8 percent as CARE Ratings reaffirmed its long-term rating.

PNB Housing Finance edged up slightly after cutting retail lending rates.

JK Tyre & Industries fell nearly 2 percent on news it has recommenced production, albeit in a graded manner.

HDFC Asset Management lost 2 percent as it reported a nine percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

Reliance Power tumbled 2.7 percent after it reported FY20 consolidated net loss of Rs 4,271 crore.

Reliance Capital slumped 4.7 percent after its net loss widened in the fourth quarter.

Reliance Home Finance plunged 4 percent after widening its Q4 net loss.

