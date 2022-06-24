Sensex Up 560 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 15,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a strong note Friday on the back of positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 560 points, or 1.1 percent, to 52,824 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 147 points, or 1 percent, at 15,704.

Eicher Motor, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank rallied 2-3 percent.

Hero MotoCorp climbed 1.1 percent on the price hike buzz.

ONGC added 0.8 percent after its overseas investment arm made an oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

Tata Motors rose half a percent. The government has ordered an independent enquiry into a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Vodafone Idea gained about 1 percent after it decided to defer an additional AGR dues of Rs 8,837 crore by a period of four years and avail the government's four-year moratorium on such payments.

Infosys and Wipro gained around 1 percent after Accenture's Q3 revenue topped forecasts.

