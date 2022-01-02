Sensex Up 470 Points In Opening Trade; Nifty Nears 17,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday despite weak global cues and lingering Covid-19 concerns.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 470 points, or 0.8 percent, to 58,724 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 139 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,493.

Tata Motors soared 4.3 percent after its domestic sales rose 26 percent in December. Maruti Suzuki gained 1.4 percent after reporting a fall in its wholesale sales last month.

Eicher Motors jumped 3.2 percent after unveiling its December sales figures.

Hero MotoCorp rose half a percent despite reporting a 12 percent fall in total sales for December.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, added 1.6 percent after its standalone revenue from operations rose 22 percent in the December quarter.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent. Its subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Faradion Limited for an enterprise value of 100 million pounds.

SpiceJet declined 1.2 percent and InterGlobe Aviation tumbled 3.5 percent after many states and union territories decided to impose a fresh set of restrictions to control the number of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Future Retail dropped 1.7 percent after defaulting on its first repayment obligation of ?3,494.56 crore due on or before 31 December.

