Sensex Up 420 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 16,850

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in the U.S and European markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 420 points, or 0.7 percent, to 56,737 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 114 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,884.

Yes Bank jumped 3.5 percent on fund raising reports.

SBI climbed 2.4 percent after it acquired a minority stake in JSW Cement.

Axis Bank advanced 1.5 percent on reports the private sector lender has emerged as the highest bidder to buy Citi's consumer banking business.

Tata Motors added 3 percent on news it is working on CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan.

India Cements soared 6.8 percent after data showed billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani increased his stake in the company.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.5 percent after it signed a merger agreement with Sony Pictures Networks.

