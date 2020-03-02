Sensex Up 400 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 11250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues lending support after the European Central Bank joined the chorus of central banks signaling a readiness to deal with the growing threats from the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped about 400 points, or 1.05 percent, to 38,544, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 159 points, or 1.43 percent, at 11,266.

Among the prominent gainers, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged 3-5 percent.

Mindtree slid half a percent after the IT firm appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer.

Indraprastha Gas rallied 3 percent on news it will soon start manufacturing household gas meters to reduce dependence on imports from China.

Sun Pharma jumped over percent after it reported a shortage of its generic version of hypertension drug pindolol in the U.S.

BPCL, HPCL and IOC rose 1-2 percent despite oil extending overnight gains on hopes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will significantly cut crude production this week.

