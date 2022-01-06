Sensex Up 392 Points; Nifty At 17,865

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday despite mixed cues from global markets and signs of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, India has logged 90,928 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the third wave of the coronavirus sweeps through the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 392 points, or 0.7 percent, to 59,994 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 120 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,865.

Titan Company rallied 3.2 percent after a strong Q3 update.

SBI, Grasim, ICICI Bank and ONGC jumped 2-3 percent while HDFC and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were down around 1 percent each.

Reliance Industries rose 1.1 percent after raising $4 billion in the biggest foreign currency bond sale by an Indian corporate. Also, Reliance Retail bought a 25.8 percent stake in India's leading quick commerce player Dunzo for $200 million.

Godrej Consumer Products gained 1 percent.. The company said it is expecting a low volume growth and margin dilution in the December quarter.

Wockhardt fell about 1 percent after its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

