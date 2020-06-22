Sensex Up 369 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 10,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Monday despite rising coronavirus cases both at home and abroad.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 369 points, or 1.06 percent, to 35,100, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 107 points, or 1.05 percent, at 10,351.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals soared 10 percent after launching antiviral drug Favipiravir.

Cipla jumped 5.5 percent after launching the generic version of Remdesivir.

ITC gained about 1 percent on reports the company is expanding its fruit and vegetable business in a big way.

HDFC Bank rose 0.6 percent after its board approved a plan to raise up to Rs. 50,000 crore via debt securities.

HDFC advanced 1.4 percent as it received board approval to raise up to Rs. 14,000 crore in tranches.

ICICI Bank added 1.5 percent after it divested 1.5 percent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

