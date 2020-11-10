Sensex Up 350 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 12,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, mirroring positive cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 350 points, or 0.8 percent, to 43,626 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 108 points, or 0.9 percent, at 12,739.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation jumped 5 percent after lenders to the troubled firm received revised offers from its four bidders.

HDFC advanced 1.6 percent after cutting home loan rates.

NMDC tumbled 3.8 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 profit and announcing a share buyback.

Exide Industries gained 1.5 percent despite posting a marginal drop in net profit in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Motherson Sumi Systems rose 1.5 percent after unveiling its quarterly earnings report.

Coal India rose over 1 percent, Aurobindo Pharma rallied 2.6 percent and Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 4 percent ahead of their earnings results.

State Bank of India climbed 2 percent after it decided to divest over 8.5 percent in UTI Trustee Company.

Wipro rose about 1 percent after securing a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

