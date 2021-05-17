Sensex Up 344 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 14,768

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, with underlying sentiment helped by positive global cues and declining COVID-19 cases in the country. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 344 points, or 0.7 percent, to 49,076 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,768. Reliance Industries was little changed. Reliance Jio has announced new offers for its JioPhone feature phone users for the pandemic period. Adani Green Energy jumped 5 percent on reports it its looking to buy Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.'s majority stake in solar power producer SB Energy. Hero MotoCorp rose about 1 percent as it gears up towards a gradual resumption of operations at three of its plants. Punjab National Bank advanced 1.2 percent after the lender raised Rs. 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares on a private placement basis. SKF India tumbled 4 percent despite reporting a 39 percent rise in March quarter profit. Larsen & Toubro fell more than 3 percent after its Q4 consolidated profit rose 3 percent from last year. Zensar Technologies soared 4 percent after it acquired U.S.-based data engineering and digital engineering firm M3bi for $33 million (Rs 242 crore).

