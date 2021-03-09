Sensex Up 300 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Gains 80 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in international markets as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 300 points, or 0.6 percent, to 51,321 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 80 points, or half a percent, at 15,178.

Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motor and IndusInd Bank climbed 2-3 percent, while SBI Life and ONGC fell over 1 percent.

Future Retail was marginally higher after Reliance Industries agreed to extend operational support to the company to prevent its collapse.

Vodafone Idea gained half a percent on reports it is planning network expansion in six circles.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly after its telecom arm Reliance Jio rolled out new fiber broadband plans for small and medium businesses.

BPCL was moving higher after BPCL Trust sold shares worth over Rs 5,525 crore in state-owned oil company through an open market transaction.

Indian Bank rose about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Godrej Properties rallied 2.3 percent after launching a QIP issue.

