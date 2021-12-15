Sensex Up 293 Points; Nifty Tops 17,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to trim its bond purchases by $30 billion per month, but hinted that any resurgence in Covid-19 could slow down the need for a rate hike.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 293 points, or half a percent, to 58,081 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 80 points, or half a percent, at 17,302.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with HCL Technologies, Infosys and Wipro climbing 1-2 percent.

Grasim added 1.6 percent and Bajaj Finance jumped 2 percent.

On the losing side, Power Grid Corp, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Consumer Products and Sun Pharma were down around 1 percent each.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent. Reliance JioMart has tied up with WhatsApp to deliver groceries and vegetables.

Adani Ports added half a percent after it signed a share purchase agreement with Adani Transmission Limited for divestment of 100 percent equity stake in MPSEZ Utilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.