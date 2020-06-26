Sensex Up 290 Points; Nifty At 10,367

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Friday after U.S. regulators announced plans to ease restrictions on large banks' investments and a report showed U.S. orders for durable goods jumped in May by the most in nearly six years.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 290 points, or 0.83 percent, to 35,131 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.76 percent, at 10,367.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 10 percent after it swung into black in the quarter ended March 2020.

Yes Bank edged up slightly as the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first charge sheet against eight entities in a case involving the bank.

Ashok Leyland advanced 1.3 percent despite reporting 97.46 percent fall in Q4 consolidated net profit.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose about 1 percent on reporting over two-fold jump in Q4 net profit.

Apollo Tyres gained 1 percent as it announced commissioning of its manufacturing plant in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

ITC rose 0.8 percent, Coal India climbed 1.2 percent and Glenmark Pharma added 1.5 percent ahead of their March quarter results.

Reliance Industries rallied 1.2 percent after Fitch Ratings upgraded its rating to ''BBB+'' from ''BBB'', citing the company's improved financial profile.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.