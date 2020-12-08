Sensex Up 285 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 13,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday to hit record highs as a coronavirus vaccine rollout commenced in the U.K. and the U.S. has put forward a fresh stimulus proposal of more than $900 billion.

Closer home, Fitch Ratings raised India's GDP forecast to -9.4 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2021 from a previously projected contraction of 10.5 percent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 285 points, or 0.6 percent, to 45,893 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 76 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,469.

TCS, Coal India, ONGC, ITC and UPL climbed 1-3 percent.

ICICI Bank rose half a percent after its board approved stake sale in ICICI Securities.

TVS Srichakra surged 4.5 percent after it announced a Rs 1,000-crore capex plan.

JSW Steel gained 0.6 percent. The company reported 3 percent growth in crude steel production for November.

