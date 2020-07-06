Sensex Up 282 Points In Early Trade, Nifty At 10,710

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, mirroring positive global cues on hopes that ultra-easy monetary policy and fiscal stimulus will sustain global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 282 points, or 0.78 percent, to 36,303 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 103 points, or 0.97 percent, at 10,710.

HDFC Bank rallied 2.7 percent after reporting 21 percent growth in its advances in the June quarter.

Bharti Airtel gained about 1 percent on news it would launch its own unified video conferencing service to tap the growing market.

ICICI Bank advanced 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Bajaj Auto dropped 1 percent after some fresh Covid-19 cases were detected at its Pune unit.

TCS rose 0.7 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release later this week.

Kalpataru Power Transmission climbed 2.7 percent after it signed definitive agreements to sell Alipurduar Transmission to Adani Transmission for a total Enterprise Value of about Rs 1286 crore.

