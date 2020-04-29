Sensex Up 280 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 9,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened notably higher on Wednesday amid expectations the government will finalize a second stimulus package this week for industry, the poor and farmers.

Slowing coronavirus infections around the world and hopes of more stimulus from central banks to support the global economy also offered some support ahead of Thursday's expiry of April series derivative contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 280 points, or 0.87 percent, to 32,394 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 76 points, or 0.81 percent, at 9,456.

IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro were modestly higher after the Centre gave permission for IT professionals to work from home till July 31.

Axis Bank fell 2.5 percent as it posted a surprise loss for the March quarter amid increased provisions for bad loans.

Larsen & Toubro rose about 1 percent after raising Rs. 2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Atul fell over 2 percent despite reporting a 26 percent rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

JK Paper slumped 4.3 percent on share buyback news.

Biocon advanced 1.7 percent after launching Fulphila, a biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada.

