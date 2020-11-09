Sensex Up 275 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 12,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday to hold near record high levels for the second day running, as investors cheered progress in thee development of a coronavirus vaccine and waited for results of Bihar Assembly elections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 275 points, or 0.65 percent, to 42.873 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 62 points, or half a percent, at 12,523.

Srei Infrastructure Finance plunged 5 percent after it reported a 91 percent fall in its consolidated net profit in the September quarter.

Prestige Estates Projects edged up slightly after it agreed to sell a large portfolio of office, retail and hotel properties to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,160 crore.

Tata Steel rallied 2.2 percent. The company has signed a pact to procure its complete domestic zinc requirements from Hindustan Zinc.

Pfizer soared 6.4 percent on news its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective based on initial trial results.

JK Cement gained 3 percent after it reported an almost three-fold jump in Q2 consolidated net profit.

Inox Leisure surged 4 percent after launching a QIP issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.