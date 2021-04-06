Sensex Up 270 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 14,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid mixed global cues and ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 270 points, or 0.6 percent, to 49,429 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,722.

Panacea Biotec shares soared 19 percent as the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed an agreement with the company to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Yes Bank climbed nearly 2 percent after the bank said it had managed to restore its deposit base.

SBI edged up slightly after hiking interest rates on home loans.

HDFC gained about 1 percent after the mortgage lender acquired a 9.90 percent stake in Kerala-based infrastructure fund management company KIFML.

HDFC Bank rose half a percent. The private sector lender said that its advances rose by 13.9 percent in the March quarter from a year earlier.

Cadila Healthcare advanced 1 percent. The drug maker has filed application to seek regulatory approval for the repurposing of hepatitis drug PegiHep in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Adani Ports rose over 1 percent after it signed a pact with Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to acquire 25 percent stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port (Krishnapatnam Port) for Rs 2,800 crore.

