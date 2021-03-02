Markets

Sensex Up 267 Points; Nifty Reclaims 15k

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session as investors bet on a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 267 points, or half a percent, to 50,563 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,020.

Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel surged 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent after Jio Infocomm reportedly emerged the top bidder in India's $11 billion airwaves auction, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were flat to slightly lower.

ONGC gained about 1 percent as oil prices rebounded after a three-day fall.

MRF and Apollo Tyres were little changed after the government decided not to impose anti-dumping duty on truck and bus radial tyres imported from Thailand.

Ircon International plunged 6 percent. The government is selling up to 16 percent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 88 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More