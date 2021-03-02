Sensex Up 267 Points; Nifty Reclaims 15k

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session as investors bet on a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 267 points, or half a percent, to 50,563 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,020.

Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel surged 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent after Jio Infocomm reportedly emerged the top bidder in India's $11 billion airwaves auction, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were flat to slightly lower.

ONGC gained about 1 percent as oil prices rebounded after a three-day fall.

MRF and Apollo Tyres were little changed after the government decided not to impose anti-dumping duty on truck and bus radial tyres imported from Thailand.

Ircon International plunged 6 percent. The government is selling up to 16 percent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 88 per share.

