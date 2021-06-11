Sensex Up 255 Points; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, with firm global cues and a continuous decline in active coronavirus caseload in the country helping underpin sentiment.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255 points, or half a percent, to 52,556 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 80 points, or half a percent, at 15,818.

TCS was marginally higher. The IT services firm will benefit from customers embarking on a multi-year technology upgradation cycle, CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Yes Bank gained 0.7 percent after its board approved raising funds up to Rs. 10,000 crore via debt securities.

Reliance Industries rose nearly 2 percent. The company has shut a secondary unit at its only-for-exports oil refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

BHEL and BEML rose about 1 percent ahead of their quarterly results, due today.

SBI edged down slightly on reports that it plans to transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company.

NHPC was modestly higher as it reported nearly 80 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2021 quarter.

Bharti Airtel rose about half a percent after announcing it has upgraded its mobile network in Himachal Pradesh.

