Sensex Up 254 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11,339

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after the country's Covid-19 recoveries reached a "historic peak" of 1.5 million, with a recovery rate of almost 70 percent.

According to government data, India now has 28.21 percent active cases, 69.80 percent cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1.99 percent deaths.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 254 points, or 0.67 percent, to 38,436 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 69 points, or 0.61 percent, at 11,339.

State-run lender Bank of Baroda fell nearly 2 percent after it swung to a loss in the first quarter ended June 2020.

ICICI Bank advanced 1.4 percent. The private sector lender has set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale.

InterGlobe Aviation dropped about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Motherson Sumi Systems and Metropolis Healthcare were modestly higher before unveiling their quarterly earnings.

Shree Cement slumped 4.2 percent after its first quarter operational performance missed analysts' expectations.

Titan Company plunged 4 percent as it reported a Rs 270 crore loss in the first quarter due to Covid-19 triggered disruptions.

Triveni Engineering soared 10 percent on robust earnings results.

