Sensex Up 250 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 9,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Thursday, mirroring firm global cues amid continued optimism about the reopening of businesses and progress in vaccine development.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 250 points, or 0.79 percent, to 31,856 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.83 percent, at 9,392.

Future Retail jumped 5 percent after its board approved raising up to Rs 650 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to pare debt.

Adani Power rose over 1 percent. The company said that Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved setting up of a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in the state.

Banks were broadly higher, with private sector lenders Axis Bank and HDFC Bank rising over 2 percent.

Investment bank Credit Suisse said that Indian banks may need to raise $20 billion in additional capital for increased provisioning over the next 12 months.

Dabur India edged up slightly despite reporting a 14 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Biocon fell 2.2 percent. The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for a device to treat Covid-19 patients.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail lost 2.6 percent after it announced a 1,000-crore rights issue.

Sun Pharma dropped 1 percent on reporting a 37 percent fall in Q4 profit.

United Spirits declined 1.5 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit plunged as much as 58 percent from last year.

