Sensex Up 230 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Rises Above 13,400

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid anxiety over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 230 points, or half a percent, to 45,657 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 65 points, or half a percent, at 13,421.

Jet Airways surged 5 percent on news the airline would be back in the skies by summer 2021.

Hindalco Industries edged down slightly after it unveiled plans to invest Rs 730 crore to set up a new plant in Silvassa.

Canara Bank jumped 7 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Strides Pharma Science was little changed on reports that its promoters are looking to exit their 30 percent stake in the company.

Reliance Capital climbed 5 percent. A deadline to bid for its subsidiaries has been extended to December 17.

Titan rose half a percent on news it would scale down the operations of its swiss arm Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) substantially with immediate effect.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

