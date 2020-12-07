Sensex Up 230 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Rises Above 13,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid anxiety over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 230 points, or half a percent, to 45,657 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 65 points, or half a percent, at 13,421.

Jet Airways surged 5 percent on news the airline would be back in the skies by summer 2021.

Hindalco Industries edged down slightly after it unveiled plans to invest Rs 730 crore to set up a new plant in Silvassa.

Canara Bank jumped 7 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Strides Pharma Science was little changed on reports that its promoters are looking to exit their 30 percent stake in the company.

Reliance Capital climbed 5 percent. A deadline to bid for its subsidiaries has been extended to December 17.

Titan rose half a percent on news it would scale down the operations of its swiss arm Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) substantially with immediate effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.