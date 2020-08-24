Sensex Up 230 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 11,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 230 points, or 0.60 percent, to 38,664 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.64 percent, at 11,444.

Oil India fell 2.3 percent as the state-run oil and gas producer logged its second quarterly loss in history in the June quarter of 2020.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company edged up slightly. In a share swap deal, the non-life insurer will acquire the business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

MCX gained half a percent on news it will launch the country's first bullion index, Bulldex.

SBI rose about 1 percent, while PNB and BoB fell amid reports the state-run banks are likely to sell shares to institutional investors in the second half of this fiscal.

IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 1.4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Adani Group shares were broadly higher on reports the Group is close to acquiring a 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport.

Balaji Telefilms rallied 2.3 percent after the Centre announced standard operating procedures for resuming shooting of films and TV programs.

Minda Industries lost 2.8 percent on reporting weak quarterly numbers.

