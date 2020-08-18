Sensex Up 225 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 11,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday despite mixed global cues amid simmering U.S.-China tensions over the U.S.' new restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 225 points, or 0.59 percent, to 38,277, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 63 points, or 0.56 percent, at 11,310.

Biocon edged up slightly. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of the company has tested positive for coronavirus.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 2 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Bandhan Bank advanced 1.7 percent after the RBI lifted the regulatory restriction imposed on the remuneration of its managing director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.

HDFC Bank was marginally higher. U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm said that it will launch an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of the private sector lender.

Reliance Industries gained 1.6 percent. Reliance Jio told the Supreme Court that it is not liable for RCom's AGR dues. RCom shares surged over 4 percent.

Yes Bank added 1.7 percent on news it is planning to enhance the pool of shares offered in the Employee Stock Option Plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.