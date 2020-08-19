Sensex Up 210 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 11,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers amid hopes for a possible breakthrough in deadlocked U.S. stimulus talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 210 points, or 0.55 percent, at 38,738 after climbing over 1 percent the previous day on robust foreign inflows. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 63 points, or 0.55 percent, at 11,448.

Yes Bank rallied 3.3 percent. The private sector lender has repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the RBI out of the total special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support.

Reliance Industries rose 0.7 percent after it acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 1 percent despite the company reporting a 94 percent fall in Q1 profit.

Petronet LNG advanced 0.7 percent despite reporting a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Muthoot Finance climbed 1.5 percent and Ruchi Soya Industries rose half a percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Indiabulls Real Estate added 1.4 percent. The company and two subsidiaries of Embassy Group have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their residential and commercial projects across markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.