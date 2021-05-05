Sensex Up 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Gains 70 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 200 points, or 0.4 percent, to 48,452 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or half a percent, at 14,566.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled statement at 10 a.m. today.

Morepen Laboratories lost 5 percent, a day after posting a two-fold jump in Q4 profit.

Adani Ports tumbled 3.4 percent despite reporting a sharp jump in its March quarter net profit.

L&T Infotech gained about 1 percent on reporting a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit.

RBL Bank edged up 0.7 percent despite posting a 34 percent fall in its March quarter profit.

Adani Total Gas was little changed as it reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit.

InterGlobe Aviation advanced 1.6 percent on fund raising reports.

Ambuja Cements rose over 1 percent after LIC increased its stake in the company.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea rose over 1 percent as the government gave permissions to telecom service providers for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.