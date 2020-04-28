Sensex Up 200 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 9,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm global cues as new coronavirus infections slowed globally and investors looked forward to a busy week of earnings and central bank meetings.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 200 points, or 0.63 percent, to 31,941 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 68 points, or 0.73 percent, at 9,350.

Axis Bank soared 4.3 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries fell about 1 percent after the company proposed to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis.

IndusInd Bank jumped 10 percent despite reporting an 18 percent drop in its pre-tax profit for the March quarter on account of higher provisioning.

Ambuja Cements rose nearly 2 percent as it reported a 6.80 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 742.59 crore for the first quarter ended March 31.

Adani Power slumped 4.4 percent after widening its annual loss.

HDFC Life Insurance declined 1.8 percent. The company posted an annual 14.5 percent decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, hit by a drop in net investment income and a rise in provisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.