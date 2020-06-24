Sensex Up 196 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 10,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday as border tensions with China eased and the finance ministry said that "early green shoots" of economic revival are visible across various sectors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 196 points, or 0.55 percent, to 35,626 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 53 points, or half a percent, at 10,524.

Reliance Industries rose 0.8 percent. The company said it is working to complete the contours of a strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco.

Reliance Infrastructure gained nearly 5 percent. Chairman Anil Ambani said the company will be completely debt-free this financial year.

Adani Power rallied 2.4 percent. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 49 percent stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation.

Indian Oil, United Breweries and GAIL were moving higher ahead of their quarterly results.

Bank of Baroda surged 6 percent after it swung to a profit of Rs. 507 crore during the March quarter, owing to lower provisions for bad assets.

Yes Bank gained half a percent after selling 2.84 percent stake in Sical Logistics.

