Sensex Up 188 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hinted at further rate cuts and added the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Essar Steel will create the base for future growth. Firm global cues also helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 188 points, or 0.46 percent, to 41,127 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 51 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,105.

State Bank of India shares rose around 1 percent. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the country's largest bank, said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability of the bank by about Rs. 12,000 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Reliance Industries advanced 0.6 percent. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, the Canadian asset management company, said it would invest Rs 25,215 crore ($3.55 billion) in the telecom tower assets of the company.

Vedanta Resources rallied nearly 2 percent on news the company will invest around Rs 60,000 crore in the next 2-3 years.

HCL Technologies added 0.8 percent after opening two new technology delivery centers in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Tata Motors edged up 0.7 percent on reports it is in initial talks with a couple of Chinese automobile companies for a tie-up for its passenger vehicles business.

Shriram Transport Finance shares declined 2.2 percent. Standard & Poor Global Ratings has revised its outlook on the company to negative from stable, citing concerns of asset quality deterioration and pressure on profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.