Sensex Up 185 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened notably higher on Tuesday after oil prices tumbled and the government stuck to its gross borrowing target for the second half of this fiscal.

Positive global cues also offered some support after a U.S. Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges at this time.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 185 points, or 0.48 percent, to 38,853 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 63 points, or 0.55 percent, at 11,538.

BPCL soared 8 percent and Shipping Corporation of India surged 9.4 percent after a group of secretaries reportedly approved entire stake sale in these companies.

Yes Bank rallied 5 percent and IndusInd Bank gained 0.6 percent. In separate statements, the companies said that their exposure to a large mortgage lender is fully secured. Indiabulls Housing Finance shares advanced 1.8 percent.

Bharti Airtel dropped 1.8 percent on reports it plans to raise about $750 million through the sale of overseas bonds.

Tata Motors added 1.7 percent after announcing heavy discounts on wide range of models ahead of the festive season.

