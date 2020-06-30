Sensex Up 185 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 10,380

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. housing and Chinese manufacturing data spurred hopes of economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 185 points, or 0.53 percent, to 35,147 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 68 points, or 0.65 percent, at 10,380.

MRF rose 1.2 percent after declaring its quarterly results.

Tata Steel climbed 3.5 percent despite reporting a wider-than-expected loss.

Coal India advanced 1.4 percent on news it will invest Rs 15,700 crore to create first-mile connectivity.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail gained about 2 percent on news it will launch a rights issue to raise Rs. 995 crore on 8 July.

PVR lo 2 percent as the Centre extended curbs around the reopening of cinema halls till July 31.

Infosys edged down 0.7 percent after launching a personalized medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry.

Vodafone Idea was moving higher ahead of its earnings release.

Axis Bank jumped 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

