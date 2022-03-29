Sensex Up 177 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Gains 81 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after a sharp fall in Brent crude prices overnight and amid hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 177 points, or 0.3 percent, to 57770 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 81 points, or half a percent, at 17,303.

Among the top gainers, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, Divis Laboratories and Adani Ports all rose over 2 percent.

Commodity-related stocks led losses, with Hindalco, Coal India and ONGC falling 1-2 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma fell about 1 percent after it acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for Rs 171 crore.

HCL Technologies gained 0.6 percent after it has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to global healthcare company Novo Nordisk.

Tata Power Company advanced 1.2 percent after it joined hands with real estate developer Rustomjee Group to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the commercial and residential projects of the latter across Mumbai metropolitan region.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries added 1.6 percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.