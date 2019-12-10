Sensex Up 167 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11894

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Wednesday amid speculation that the U.S. tariffs on China due to take effect on Sunday may be delayed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 167 points, or 0.42 percent, to 40,406, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,894.

SBI shares fell around 1 percent. According to the RBI's risk assessment report, the bank has underreported bad loans and their provisioning by Rs. 11,932 crore and Rs. 12,036 crore, respectively, in 2018-19.

Yes Bank slumped 6.7 percent after the private sector lender said it is mulling a $500 million investment offer from London-based Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly after it signed up a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for development of a facility in UAE to produce ethylene dichloride.

Tata Motors rose half a percent despite reporting a 15 percent decline in group's global wholesales in November.

Vodafone Idea jumped more than 5 percent on reports that the struggling telecom operator is in talks with Brookfield and Edelweiss Group to sell some of its assets.

Shares of housing finance companies were moving higher on reports that the government may announce a big relief for NBFC's, HFC's and infrastructure sector after a cabinet meeting today.

LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance and GIC Housing Finance climbed 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.