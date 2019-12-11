Sensex Up 161 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 11950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and indicated it would not tighten monetary policy prematurely.

On the trade front, investors remain hopeful that the Trump administration may delay additional tariffs on about $160 billion worth of Chinese goods slated for Sunday.

Closer home, market participants await consumer inflation and industrial production data due out later in the day for additional clues on the monetary policy outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 161 points, or 0.4 percent, to 40,573 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 47 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,957.

Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Cipla, Tata Motors and UPL climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises and ONGC dropped around 1 percent.

Adani Transmission tumbled 3.2 percent after it sold 25.1 percent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai.

Vodafone Idea gained 1.5 percent after it denied holding talks with Brookfield Asset Management and Edelweiss Group to sell assets.

