Sensex Up 135 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11,628

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after a strong two-day rally on improved domestic sentiment post a slew of measures announced by the government last week to boost slowing economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up by 135 points, or 0.35 percent, to 39,225 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 28 points, or 0.24 percent, at 11,628.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 1.6 percent after lenders to the Essel group sold pledged promoters' shares of the company.

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki India climbed 2-3 percent. The automotive industry, which accounts for about half of the country's manufacturing GDP, is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of the revised tax structure, which is now in line with other emerging markets, rating agency Icra said on Monday.

ICICI Bank was moving lower on news it plans to set up 450 new branches this fiscal.

Manappuram Finance gained 1.7 percent on fund raising reports.

