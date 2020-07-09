Sensex Up 125 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 10,736

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, mirroring gains in global markets on renewed hopes of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 125 points, or 0.35 percent, to 36,454 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.29 percent, at 10,736.

ICICI Bank rose about 1 percent on news it would raise Rs. 15,000 crore via a share sale.

SBI advanced 0.8 percent. The bank's executive committee of central board has approved a maximum investment of up to Rs. 1,760 crore in the YES Bank FPO.

Cipla gained 0.7 percent after launching its generic version of Remdesiver in India. South Indian Bank jumped 4.4 percent as it posted 11 percent growth in quarterly net profit.

TCS declined 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

NMDC added 1.5 percent. The company said production at its Bailadila mines rose 5 percent in June.

